After slamming unvaccinated “imbeciles” for overcrowding hospitals, Howard Stern received praise on Twitter.

Howard Stern, a radio talk show personality, has received applause on Twitter for his rant about those who refuse to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine.

On his SiriusXM show on Tuesday, Stern expressed his dissatisfaction with folks who are still unprotected against the coronavirus.

“When are we going to stop putting up with the fools in this nation and just announce that getting vaccinated is mandatory?” he asked. “I recall having to receive a measles vaccine when I was in school. Stern explained, “You have to receive a mumps vaccine.”

Stern went on to call vaccine opponents “idiots” and blamed individuals for overcrowding hospitals across the country.

“The other thing I despise is that all these folks with COVID who refuse to get vaccinated are filling up the hospitals,” he added.

“For example, if you suffer a heart attack or any other ailment, you can’t even go to the emergency room. And I’m actually thinking of saying, ‘Look, if you didn’t get vaccinated [and]you had COVID, you don’t go to the hospital.’

Stern’s name was trending on Twitter on Thursday, with people thanking him for his thoughts on the COVID-19 vaccination.

“Howard Stern is incredibly wonderful, and I have nothing but admiration for him!!! He is the true king of radio, and he is the only one I listen to!!! Thank you for standing up and supporting vaccines, @HowardStern!! “#HowardStern,” wrote one user.

Stern’s views on the COVID-19 vaccine are shared by “most vaccinated individuals,” according to another commenter, who wrote, “The time for urging you to get the vaccine is past.” Do you want to take to the air? Sorry. Do you want to attend the concert? Sorry. Do you want to go to school? Sorry. Is there a medical exemption? Fine, but you’re a leper in the twenty-first century.”

While the majority of the replies to Stern’s comments on social media appear to be in his favor, not everyone agrees with him.

Howard Stern is a scumbag from the establishment who will do anything for a

I wouldn’t be surprised if big Pharma is paying these celebrities under the table to do their bidding.

A vaccination-only plan, according to Howard Stern, isn’t working and isn’t founded on research.

During his tirade, Stern stressed his wish to return to normalcy in the midst of the pandemic. Those who believe that vaccine mandates are a violation of their rights, he condemned.

"I want to be able to do whatever I want.