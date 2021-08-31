After slamming into a wall during a motorway chase, a 36-year-old man was discovered hiding in a garbage.

Following a police search in the area that included a helicopter and a substantial police presence in Bebington, a man was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft in nearby Parkside Road.

On Friday morning, people flocked to social media to inquire about the helicopter circling overhead, with one user writing: “Police helicopter flying low over our house for 10 minutes, just seen plain [clothed]car flying down our road, anyone know what’s going on?”

The tweet attracted dozens of responses from concerned locals, including one who claimed to have been present when the car crashed into a wall, stating, “A minute sooner and it would’ve hit me!”

Others said they saw police dog handlers and a strong police presence in the neighborhood at the time.

“Pursuit M53 into Merseyside decamp in Bebington from moving car, foot chase, offender located hiding in garden trash bin, #wecanplayhideandseek,” a Cheshire Police spokeswoman wrote on Twitter on Friday.

“Great collaboration by @NWmwaypolice @NPASNorthWest @CheshireRCU @MerPolTraffic!!”

“A man was detained in Bebington following a police pursuit on Friday,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said (27 August).

“A 36-year-old man from,” says the narrator.

