After Sky reported that a 10-year-old boy was ‘tasered,’ police retaliated.

After a Sky News investigation revealed that policemen ‘tasered’ children as young as ten years old – as well as an 87-year-old retiree – police have retaliated.

Sky reported that there had been a “significant increase in cops firing the devices” in the last three years, and the story came amid calls for the UK to outlaw the use of tasers on people under the age of 18.

The probe revealed details of occurrences between 2018 and June this year in which officers used the 50,000-volt stun guns on juveniles and the elderly.

Police commanders, on the other hand, have supported deploying the guns on children, claiming that they commit “a lot of violent crime.”

The National Chair of the Police Federation of England stated that “the taser was not fired in the great majority of uses,” while a former police firearms officer called the report “misleading tosh.”

Sky, on the other hand, stated that its research “reveals details of cases where officers discharged the 50,000-volt stun guns against youngsters and the elderly.”

According to Sky’s report:

When a 10-year-old youngster refused to drop the weapon, he was tasered with a big knife.

tasered a 12-year-old boy who showed “active resistance” during a stop and search and was suspected of having a weapon.

After an officer was threatened with a firearm, an 87-year-old was tasered.

tasered a 79-year-old guy who was armed with a knife, had injured himself, and was threatening to kill himself.

tasered an 83-year-old guy with a knife who was throwing objects at officers.

A 15-year-old boy who tossed a bottle and made “violent threats toward an officer” was tasered.

After an officer’s lung was perforated, a 60-year-old with martial arts expertise was tasered. A 15-year-old who assaulted an emergency worker was also tasered by Wiltshire Police.

It said it had tasered persons aged 17 to 71, including a knife-wielding individual who was “demonstrating violence to NHS workers.”

In response, National Chair of the Police Federation of England John Apter retweeted a tweet from December, saying, “I entirely understand the sentiment engaged in this conversation because this is a highly emotive matter.” Police officers, on the other hand, have to police in the actual world.” “The summary comes to an end.”