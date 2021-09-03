After six weeks of closure due to a massive sinkhole, a road has reopened.

On the evening of Friday, July 23, a section of Prescot Road in Old Swan, at the junction with Green Lane, collapsed, causing considerable flooding.

Homes were evacuated and businesses were forced to close as one of the subterranean water mains ruptured, causing a 15ft by 20ft sinkhole.

Following an investigation, United Utilities said that the repair work would likely take ‘several weeks’ due to the degree of the carriageway damage.

Over the next few weeks, some local shop owners informed The Washington Newsday that their trade had suffered a 50% drop due to a drop in passing traffic, with the road closed to complete the necessary repairs.

“Business has been absolutely awful,” Jayne Jackson of Liverpool Foot Clinic said. Many of our patients with mobility issues are unable to access the road, and people are unable to be dropped off.

“Because of the roadworks, a lot of cab companies won’t come down, so we’ve had no passing trade at all, and it’s been an absolute nightmare.”

“Trade has dropped by more than half. We have appointments, which is great, but there isn’t any passing trade.”

Along with a drop in trade, Old Swan was also disrupted as workers attempted to repair the sinkhole.

Prescot Road has now been entirely restored and reopened, according to Liverpool City Council and United Utilities.

“Prescot Road, near the junction with Green Lane, in Old Swan, has now reopened,” Liverpool City Council announced in a tweet.

“The road has been closed for the previous six weeks due to a water mains pipe rupture.”

United Utilities completed work three days ahead of schedule, and the business expects to be finished by September 6.