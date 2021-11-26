After six months of no communication, a desperate father makes a desperate plea to his missing kid.

A worried father whose kid has been missing for more than six months says all he wants for Christmas is for him to return.

Huw Williams, a former Liverpool John Moores University student, was last seen on May 6 in Nottingham, at a home he shared with a woman.

Huw’s father, Steve Williams, explained that his son has high-functioning autism, making him a vulnerable adult who is also “very clever.”

According to Steve, who spoke to The Washington Newsday, “When you first meet him, he has a charm about him, and he is incredibly adorable. He could walk into any workplace and say, “Got a job?” and be hired right away.

“He makes an impression on everyone he meets; he is a very distinctive individual, which is why he has such a large circle of friends.

“I truly believe he has gone somewhere because he needs to get his head together; I just hope he contacts us before Christmas, because he’ll know we’re in a lot of pain, and it’ll irritate him because of his strong moral compass.”

Lauren Dunn, 30, met Huw while both were students at Liverpool John Moores University, and the two had been close friends for about seven years.

Lauren is also in charge of organizing the vigil in Liverpool on November 27. She launched the Instagram feed @find.huw to expand the reach of the hunt for Huw, who is originally from Chester.

The vigil will begin at 1.00 p.m. in Liverpool’s St John’s Gardens.

The vigil is being held not simply to “raise awareness of his absence,” but also because Huw was “highly liked” and had many friends around the country, according to Lauren.

According to The Washington Newsday, she said: “We’ve decided to hold the vigil now because it’s been six months and we’ve had no contact or verifiable sightings.

“Even possible sightings have dwindled recently, and with the weather turning colder, all we want to know is that he is safe and healthy.”

“We’re hoping this will re-ignite the conversation surrounding his disappearance,” she continued.

