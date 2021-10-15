After Sir David Amess was stabbed to death, Boris Johnson was’shocked and grieved.’

After a conservative MP was stabbed to death, Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed his shock and sadness.

On Friday, Conservative MP Sir David Amess was stabbed to death during a surgery in his Southend West district.

“A man has been detained on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed in Leigh-on-Sea,” Essex Police said in a statement.

Sir David Amess, a member of Parliament, has died after being stabbed numerous times. “We were called to an address in Eastwood Road North shortly after 12.05pm today,” a police spokesperson said (Friday 15 October).

“When we arrived, we discovered a man who had been injured.” Emergency personnel attended to him, but he died on the spot.

“A 25-year-old male was swiftly arrested on suspicion of murder once authorities arrived on the scene, and a knife was seized.” He is currently detained.

“At this time, we aren’t looking for anyone else in relation to this event.”

On Friday, October 15, Boris Johnson attended a press conference in which he expressed his “shock and anguish.”

After “almost 40 years of unbroken service to the people of Essex and the United Kingdom,” he was killed in his constituency surgery, he claimed.

“I believe all of our hearts are full of sorrow and anguish today at the loss of Sir David Amess MP, who was killed in his constituency surgery in a church after over 40 years of unbroken service to the people of Essex and the United Kingdom,” he continued.

“And the reason I think people are so shocked and saddened is that he was one of the kindest, nicest, gentlest people in politics, and he also had an outstanding record of passing laws to help the most vulnerable, whether it was people suffering from endometriosis, passing laws to end animal cruelty, or doing a huge amount to alleviate the fuel poverty experienced by people across the country.”

“David was a man who believed in this country and its future with all his heart.

“And we’ve lost a terrific public servant and a much-loved friend and colleague today, and our thoughts are with his wife, children, and family today.”

