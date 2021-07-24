After sink hole flooded, a woman was terrified about her property.

After witnessing the road outside her flat “crack” as a gigantic sink hole emerged in Old Swan, a woman has talked of her horror.

Kerry Gallagher went to bed around 10.30 p.m. Friday night when she heard “torrential rain” outside her window, according to The Washington Newsday.

She looked out the window to watch the road below her, at the Prescot Road and Green Lane intersection in Old Swan, “collapse” as rivers of water poured across the street.

Last night, the event prompted a massive emergency reaction, with fire men and police erecting cordons and working with utilities providers to stop the flow of water.

Power and water supplies were disrupted in many postcodes across the city, and traffic closures are still in effect today as crews attempt to repair the damage, which included a “gaping hole” in the road created by a broken water main.

Kerry, 28, from Old Swan, stated, “It was surprised, to say the least.”

“It started at half ten o’clock; I’d gone to bed early the night before since I had to be at work the next morning.

“I heard severe rain outside my bedroom window and looked out to find a massive volume of water below.

“Last year, something similar happened up the road, so I assumed it was a burst main.

“I dialed my mother’s number, and as I looked out the window, I noticed the road had cracked and split, and that’s when I went into panic mode.”

As her mother walked around the building to collect her, Kerry’s inclination was to try to get out.

“I just raced out of the flat and abandoned everything,” she explained.

“As soon as I stepped outside, all of the tenants were present, and we were initially told to remain inside the building, but water was pouring through the gate, and I could see my mother waving at a fire engine.

“She asked the firefighters if they could help.”

