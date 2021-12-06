After singing Britney Spears in class, a substitute teacher is’relieved of duty.’

A substitute teacher in Austin, Texas, was reportedly “relieved of his duty” on Friday after being caught on camera performing Britney Spears’ “Toxic.”

Using a karaoke machine and disco lights, the substitute teacher belted out the popular pop song at Bowie High School, according to a footage obtained by local television station KXAN-TV.

The instructor was dispatched to the school on Friday to fill a shift but was asked to leave after the event occurred in a first-period class. According to KXAN, an Austin Independent School District (AISD) representative said the instructor was “relieved of his job” after failing to follow the school’s “best practices.”

“I’ve heard worse Britney Spears versions,” the representative said, “but the lights are a little too much.” “All procedures were followed; it was simply a case of a substitute failing to adhere to our procedures.” In local media accounts, the replacement teacher was not identified by name, and she has not replied to demands for comment. According to KXAN, the instructor was able to find another job at a different Austin high school after the event. It’s unknown what caused the classroom performance in the first place.

A representative with AISD was contacted by Washington Newsday for more information.

The teacher’s performance came as Spears’ recent breakup of a contentious conservatorship continues to make headlines. Spears’ conservatorship was terminated by a California judge last month, allowing the 39-year-old pop icon to be liberated from a 13-year arrangement that saw her personal and financial decisions controlled by others.

The teacher's performance came as Spears' recent breakup of a contentious conservatorship continues to make headlines. Spears' conservatorship was terminated by a California judge last month, allowing the 39-year-old pop icon to be liberated from a 13-year arrangement that saw her personal and financial decisions controlled by others.