After Simone Biles withdrew from the Olympic final, Justin Bieber said he was “proud” of her.

After US Olympic gymnast Simone Biles spoke openly about her mental health, pop star Justin Bieber said he is “proud” of her.

The gold medalist has withdrawn from tomorrow’s (Thursday) women’s all-around final in Tokyo, citing mental health problems.

Bieber said he had been labelled “mad” before for not finishing a tour, but that it was “the best thing I could have done for my mental health.”

“No one will ever comprehend the pressures you face!” he remarked on Instagram.

“I know we don’t know each other, but I’m very proud of you for making the decision to leave. It’s as simple as asking yourself, “What does it mean to obtain the entire world yet lose your soul?”

“Our no’s can sometimes be more powerful than our yes’s. When something you used to enjoy starts to make you unhappy, it’s necessary to take a step back and consider why.

“People thought I was insane for abandoning the purpose tour, but it was the best thing I could have done for my mental health!!” “So proud of you @simonebiles,” Bieber wrote.