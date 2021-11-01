After signing with a Championship club, football prodigy brothers set their sights on glory.

After being signed by Championship club Blackpool’s academy, two Liverpool kids have taken their first steps towards football greatness.

After being seen by Blackpool scout Tim Wright, Maddox and Reegahn Jonas from Toxteth both put pen to paper.

While Maddox, 12, was playing for Liverpool Schoolboys and Reegahn, 11, was on trial, Tim observed them.

Tim asked his mother, Chantelle Jonas-Dowling, if they could come down to see the club’s facilities and meet the players after seeing them.

“Being far (away), at first we weren’t sure,” Chantelle told The Washington Newsday, “but after going down a few times it seemed like home.” It was incredible; both boys’ excitement was palpable.”

Everyone was ecstatic when they finally put pen to paper, especially their next biggest supporters after Chantelle, the boys’ grandfather and great grandfather, who were present when they signed.

“Following up on my first encounter with Maddox and Reegahn’s family at the Liverpool schoolboys game, I could sense how supportive the entire family was of the boys,” Tim Wright stated.

“They only decided to join Blackpool FC after viewing the club and having a positive impression of it.

“The boys have adjusted well and have a bright and supportive future ahead of them.”

Their first club was Kingsley in Toxteth, where they played in different teams due to their one-year age difference.

While playing for two different Kingsley clubs, both brothers were approached by Liverpool FC and requested to attend numerous trials over a two-year period.

They then went to the Everton Development Programme (EDP), which is for players who aren’t quite ready to join the main academy.

The brothers dealt with disappointments well, according to Chantelle, their mother “For the knockbacks in football, you have to be tough.

“What makes for progress, I always say, is how they manage setbacks.”

Chantelle remarked: “They have to be very organized because they train three times a week and play a match.

“Being emotionally and physically prepared when you’re a child is more difficult. It’s critical to strike a balance between football and family life, friendships, and education.

