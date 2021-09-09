After significant floods, schools have announced that they would be closed.

Due to flooding, a number of Wirral schools have been forced to close.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for Merseyside on Thursday, September 9th, which resulted in severe rain, thunderstorms, and flooding.

Due to the bad weather, roads were stopped, residences and supermarkets were flooded, and one individual even took to the street in a kayak.

Due to the damage caused by the excessive rain, a number of schools in Wirral have declared that they will be closed tomorrow, Friday, September 9.

The Birkenhead Park School on Park Road South has stated that it would be temporarily closed due to flooding caused by today’s heavy rain.

“To guarantee the safety of our pupils, only Years 7 and 11 will attend school tomorrow,” the school said in a statement on Facebook.

“Years 8, 9, and 10 should stay at home and participate in virtual lessons via Microsoft Teams in accordance with their regular schedule.”

On September 10, the Co-op Academy Bebington, on Higher Bebington Road, will also be closed.

The school said they were “devastated” because construction had just been completed during the summer.

“We are horrified that after all of the new work undertaken over the summer and new flooring, we have been completely flooded throughout the school’s ground level and several upper floor classrooms,” Ms Kelly said in a statement.

“School will be closed tomorrow, and I will keep you updated once our Facilities Management Team has assessed the substantial damage. Thank you very much.”

Lessons will be given online at both the Wirral Grammar Boys and Girls Schools.

Wirral Grammar for Girls was flooded and has electrical problems.

“Our electrics and portions of the roof have become unsuitable due to weather,” according to a notice on the school’s website. For Friday only, all classes will be held online.”

According to the school’s Facebook page, the boys’ school suffered “severe flood damage.”

“Please be informed that owing to major flooding and damage to some key services, we will have to close the school to children on Friday, September 10th,” the school said in a statement.

“For more information, please see the e-mail issued to your accounts..”

