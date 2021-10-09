After showing students a ‘Blackface’ Othello, a college music professor resigns.

Following backlash over his choice to screen a film starring a white actor in blackface, a University of Michigan music professor is no longer teaching his undergraduate composition class.

Bright Sheng, a well-known composer and professor at the University of Michigan’s School of Music, Theatre, and Dance, has stepped aside from teaching the course in question following widespread criticism.

On September 10, Sheng screened a cinematic adaptation of William Shakespeare’s classic play Othello as part of the composition course. The titular protagonist is referred to as a “Moor” and is typically represented as a Black man.

Sir Laurence Olivier, a well-known British Shakespearean actor, played the title role in the 1965 film. Throughout, he wore blackface.

“I was astonished,” Olivia Cook, a student in the class where the clip was shown, told The Michigan Daily.

“I was startled that [Sheng] would present something like this in something that’s meant to be a safe atmosphere in such a school that teaches diversity and making sure that students understand the history of POC (people of color) in America.”

According to Cook, kids were not informed ahead of time that the film featured blackface. Sheng apologized shortly after the class finished on September 10 and recognized that the film “was racially offensive and outdated.” David Gier, dean of the School of Music, Theatre & Dance, apologized for the incident in an email to the whole department on September 15.

Professor Sheng’s actions, according to Gier’s email, “do not correspond with our School’s commitment to anti-racist action, diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

Sheng also issued a formal apology on the same day, but the way he worded it sparked more debate.

“I am a teacher representing the university in a classroom, and I should have thought about this more thoroughly and fundamentally; I apologize that this behavior was offensive and has made you furious,” Sheng said, adding that he had lost the trust of his students.

Sheng detailed instances in which he collaborated with persons of race, and this aspect of the apology drew further criticism.

“I cast an African American actress (for the principal role) at the world premiere of my opera The Silver River in South Carolina in 2000. This is a condensed version of the information.