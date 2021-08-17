After shots were fired, neighbors were afraid to bring their children up on the estate.

Residents living near the shooting scene described themselves as “shocked” by what had occurred.

Armed cops were dispatched to Hillside Road in Huyton at around 9.45 p.m. yesterday (Monday) in response to reports of gunshots near the Longview stores.

Despite thorough police investigations, no one has been verified harmed.

The area, which was centered on a row of stores along Hillside Road, was encircled by a big police cordon this morning. At the site, a lot of police cars and Matrix vans were parked.

As crime scene detectives investigated the area, the stores remained shuttered today, including a One Stop, barbershop, dental practice, and pharmacy.

Hillside Road is located in Huyton, and it is part of a heavily populated residential estate. Today, though, the area was strangely quiet as police continued their job.

Residents of Astley Road, which backs up to the crime scene, expressed their disbelief.

“We heard four bangs, which at first we mistook for fireworks,” one woman said.

“Then we realized it was gunshots,” says the narrator. It’s downright revolting. You’re afraid to bring your children up here.”

Police knocked on their door shortly before midnight, asking whether they had any CCTV, according to another.

“I heard a crash, it must have been around 9.30 p.m.,” she added. It had to be something in the rear of the store, I reasoned.

“We were about to close up when we noticed all the cops outside and heard the police chopper. That’s when we realized it had to be a gunshot.

“Only the chippy would have been open at the time, and we could hear cops talking to them.

“The shops can be crowded at all hours of the day and night, and the kids are out later now that school is out for the summer.

“We haven’t lived in the area for long, and this is the first time we’ve seen it taped off, so we realized something significant had occurred.

“It’s not pleasant; it’s terrifying.”

“It’s not good seeing all of this just at the front door,” another resident remarked. Because it’s an estate, things happen.”

“A complete investigation is underway following last night’s shooting,” said Detective Chief Inspector Matt Smith, who oversees the Firearms Investigation Team.

