After shooting himself with a gun found at the foot of his bed, a 3-year-old child dies.

A 3-year-old Louisiana kid died Tuesday after inadvertently shooting himself with a gun discovered at the foot of the bed.

After the mother, Brianna Bissel, transported 3-year-old Timothy Murphy to Minden Medical Center on Tuesday, Bienville Parish officials were contacted about the shooting. According to CBS station KSLA, the youngster died minutes after arriving at the hospital.

The mother and kid were in a travel trailer with the woman’s boyfriend, 19-year-old Derome Williams, when the tragedy occurred, according to preliminary inquiry. Even though all three of them had gone to bed, the child had managed to get his hands on the rifle. The mother drove the injured youngster to a hospital about ten miles away.

Sheriff John Ballance of Bienville Parish classified the event as an unintentional gunshot.

According to local television station KTAL News, the sheriff’s office announced Wednesday that no foul play is suspected at this time based on the mother’s and boyfriend’s comments and evidence acquired at the scene.

An investigation report, as well as video statements, will be forwarded to the Bienville Parish district attorney’s office for further consideration, according to authorities.

It’s still unknown who left the gun within the child’s reach. So far, no arrests have been made. It’s unclear whether the 22-year-old mother or her boyfriend will face criminal charges.

Many people believe that youngsters will be able to tell the difference between a genuine and a fake gun, according to Jennifer Fredell-Saucier, a firearms instructor and proprietor of Southern Belle Firearms Training, who told WSOC-TV earlier this month. Real firearms, on the other hand, are frequently mistook for toys by children since they are sometimes difficult to identify.

“A lot of people think the child is aware that there is a gun in the setting. That’s dangerous, and it’s not always the case,” she said, adding that gun owners are responsible for their family’s safety and must properly protect their firearms so that a youngster cannot access them.

A 2-year-old boy in Gastonia, North Carolina, took up a rifle and accidently shot his father earlier this month.

The toddler discovered the gun on the table and began to play with it. The bullet struck his father, who was seated on the couch, when the youngster mistakenly pressed the trigger.