After shooting at a migrant boat, the Libyan coastguard was chastised.

A non-profit maritime rescue organization has criticised Libyan authorities after witnessing the coastguard following and shooting at a crowded migrant boat in an apparent attempt to prevent it from crossing the Mediterranean Sea to Europe.

On Wednesday, while flying over the area on an observation trip, members of the German non-governmental organization Sea-Watch captured the incident.

“Those who shoot at refugees and try to capsize their boats are not on their side. In a statement issued accompanying the video, Felix Weiss was cited as stating, “The EU must immediately halt co-operation with the so-called Libyan Coast Guard.”

The coastguard is seen following a blue wooden boat with a modest motor and at least two dozen passengers onboard in loops at high speed in the film.

Men in uniform on the Libyan vessel can be seen firing at least two times towards the boat during the chase, which took place in international waters under Malta’s search and rescue responsibilities. Bullets hit water close to the vessel. Several times, the Libyan coastguard comes dangerously near to colliding with the boat.

Sea-Watch said it told Libyan officials over the radio that they were jeopardizing the lives of the passengers on the boat and requested them to cease shooting. In shaky English, the Libyan coastguard responded that they were attempting to rescue the migrants.

The Sea-Watch aircraft ran out of fuel and returned before the chase concluded, according to the statement. It later learned that the yacht had arrived on Thursday morning on the Italian island of Lampedusa.

The EU provides training, equipment, and support to the Libyan coastguard in order to stop persons attempting to traverse the central Mediterranean to reach Europe. So far this year, at least 723 individuals have died or gone missing while traveling this route in unseaworthy vessels.

From the beginning of the year until June 26, the Libyan coastguard intercepted about 15,000 men, women, and children and returned them to Libyan shores, a new high.

Over 20,000 migrants and refugees have died in the process. (This is a brief piece.)