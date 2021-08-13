After shipments were auctioned off, Royal Mail issued a warning.

Angry Royal Mail customers have disclosed that after their items were not delivered, they were discovered ready to be auctioned off at auction houses.

On BBC One on Thursday night, Rip Off Britain interviewed three people who had been affected.

According to Birmingham Live, an expert from consumer site Which? informed the BBC that one in every five consumers has had a delivery go missing since the lockdown began in March 2020.

In a major reorganization, Royal Mail proposes to eliminate Saturday delivery.

They may also end up at lost property auctions, according to the show.

Ruth and David appeared on the show after a safe in their church was broken into and more than £70,000 worth of silver was stolen.

They utilized the insurance money to commission a silversmith in Birmingham to create new pieces, which were then despatched via Royal Mail Special Delivery.

However, a shipment containing silver goods valued £8,000 was never delivered.

Ruth and David stated they called their local Post Office and were told the box had been attempted to be delivered but no one was home.

They were told afterwards that if it wasn’t delivered in 18 days, it would be returned to sender, but it wasn’t, and they were told the item was at a Northern Ireland depot.

“They told me there are thousands and thousands of boxes sitting there, and we can’t possibly look through them all,” Ruth explained.

“We thought they didn’t care,” David added.

The parcel was eventually located, but it was not delivered to a Royal Mail depot. It was discovered at an auction house in Guilford, Surrey, just before it was to be auctioned off.

“It was incredible how they couldn’t have realized it was our silver when we’d been on the phone so many times,” Ruth remarked.

“We were really disappointed; with a name like regal, you would expect more.”

Ruth and David eventually had their silver goods back.

Mark, from Wigan, spoke on the show about how he was upset when two valuable military medals that he had lost at a funeral and had been returned by a friend in the post were lost.

“No one was assisting me, I was assisting myself,” Mark explained.

