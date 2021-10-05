After she vetoed election bills, the Michigan GOP accuses Gretchen Whitmer of “grandstanding.”

According to the Associated Press, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer vetoed two voting laws on Sunday night, thereby ending accusations of a rigged 2020 election.

Whitmer, a Democrat, vetoed two Republican-sponsored bills that would prevent electronic poll books and voting systems from being connected to the internet and restrict access to the Michigan voter database, claiming that the bills would encourage the belief in an unfair 2020 presidential election and make it more difficult for residents of apartment communities and senior living facilities to vote.

The proposals hinted that internet-connected electronic poll books and databases might be easily accessed by outside parties, but Whitmer maintained that was not the case.

State GOP spokesman Gustavo Portela said, “She’s more concerned in grandstanding and pandering than protecting the security of our elections.”

Whitmer has promised to veto similar bills in the future, stating that asking absentee voters to give photo identification with their applications, as well as their driver’s license number or other identity numbers to vote, is unconstitutional.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

She also voted against a bill that would have allowed private conference centers and recreation clubhouses to be used as polling booths. It featured a provision allowing towns to set up polling stations in elder homes and apartment complexes with at least 150 residents, as they can currently, but only if public venues like as schools were “not reasonably available for use or convenient to use.”

At the NAACP Detroit branch’s annual Fight For Freedom Fund Dinner on Sunday night, Whitmer vetoed the bill. The laws, she claimed, “try to suppress the vote or prolong the ‘Big Lie,'” referring to a systematic disinformation effort aimed at undermining the 2020 election. I will not participate in any endeavor that lends credence to this falsehood, which is so harmful to our democracy.”

A nationwide GOP effort, fuelled in part by the false story of rampant fraud in last year’s presidential election, has resulted in a slew of new voting laws across the country, restricting voting access for millions of Americans. The limits are aimed at voting techniques that have been gaining popularity across the country, such as mail balloting and electronic voting. This is a condensed version of the information.