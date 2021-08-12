After she refuses to give him money, a man lets his brother and friend rape his wife.

After his wife refused to give him money and a car, a man in India allegedly let his brother and a friend rape her.

The incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh, a state in northern India. The 27-year-old lady stated in a police report filed Monday that she married the man three years ago. After a few months, her husband and his parents sought a dowry of half a million Indian rupees (about $6,700) in cash and a luxury car from her. Dowry is money or things given by the bride to her future spouse upon marriage.

“It’s been three years since I married. My parents had lavished (me) with dowry. My spouse and his family sought Rs 5 lakh in cash and a luxury car after a few months. They started torturing me after I refused to press my father for dowry,” the woman claimed in the lawsuit, according to Telangana Today.

“They compelled me to have an abortion when I became pregnant. They began thrashing me. My husband compelled me to commit unnatural acts. He urged me to return when I relocated to my parents’ place, and I agreed,” she continued.

According to the Deccan Herald, her husband allegedly had her gang-raped by a friend and her brother-in-law last week and promised that it would “continue” if she did not accede to his demands.

Following the woman’s accusation, 12 members of her husband’s family were arrested and charged with gang rape, cruelty to women, unnatural acts, and causing a woman to miscarry voluntarily.

“We registered a case on the basis of the complaint,” a police official confirmed the occurrence. The defendants have yet to be apprehended.”

In India, the dowry system is an ancient custom in which the bride’s parents provide money, vehicles, houses, or other material possessions to the groom’s family in exchange for the groom’s daughter’s care.

According to studies, at least 20 women die every day in India as a result of dowry harassment. These ladies are either killed or forced to commit suicide.