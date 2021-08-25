After she refused to make chicken fry for him, a man bludgeons his wife to death.

A man has been accused of bludgeoning his wife to death in Bengaluru, the capital of the southern Indian state of Karnataka, after she refused to make chicken fried for him.

Mubarak Pasha, a 30-year-old businessman, admitted to killing his 28-year-old wife Shirin Banu and dumping her body in adjacent Chikkabanavara Lake. According to India TV, Pasha has been detained and is facing charges.

The murder was discovered when the deceased woman’s parents reported her missing on August 18 night. Following this, authorities initiated an inquiry into Banu’s family members, interrogating them as well.

After Pasha began to avoid them, the cops became more suspicious and escalated their search for the woman. Pasha appeared at the police station on Monday, accompanied by his lawyer, and admitted to killing Banu, a mother of three children, and discarding her body in the lake.

“On August 18, I urged her to make chicken fried. I was unhappy to see that there was no chicken fried when I returned home. When I asked my wife, she replied arrogantly, and I smashed her head with a wooden log in a fit of wrath. The kids were fast sleeping at the time. According to The Times Of India, Pasha claimed, “I wrapped the body in a gunny bag and carried it on my bike at midnight and disposed of it in Chikkabanavara lake.”

The body of Banu has yet to be found in the lake.

In Kisumu, Kenya, in January 2020, a man killed his wife for failing to prepare dinner for him. The incident occurred after the man went out for the night and returned home the next morning, angering his wife. When the enraged victim began to yell at him, the man killed her by strangling her and fleeing the scene. The victim’s daughter spotted her father dead on the bed and called the cops right away. The pair had a history of fighting, according to the kid, and the male was her stepfather.