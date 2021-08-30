After she posts nude selfies on social media, the parents of a 15-year-old girl suffer heart attacks.

After finding that her 15-year-old daughter was sharing nude images on social media and encouraging her cousins to do the same, her parents suffered heart attacks.

The incident occurred in Ahmedabad, a city in western India. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the girl’s parents gave her a new phone for her online lessons, as well as a separate room where she could study properly. The teen, on the other hand, began taking naked selfies and uploading them on social media, according to The Times of India on Sunday.

Her parents learned about it via their relatives, who also informed them that she was not only sharing her own images and videos on social media, but also encouraging her cousins to do the same. Her parents had heart attacks and were sent to the hospital after hearing this. The occurrence occurred on an unknown date.

The kid continued to share her nude images on social media as they recovered from the attacks. According to Latestly, the parents then informed counsellors, who chose to speak with the girl and inform her that what she was doing was a violation of cybercrime.

The teen deleted all of her indecent photographs and videos from her social media account after counseling sessions. She informed the counselors that she would only use her phone in front of her parents and for schoolwork. She is not facing any prosecution because counselors determined that she committed the cybercrime due to severe negligence.

Cybercrime is defined as illegal activity that uses the internet to commit additional crimes. Hacking, email bombing, virus attacks, and theft are just a few examples of cybercrime. Cyber pornography, cyber terrorism, phishing, cyber terrorism, and credit card fraud are all considered cybercrimes by the Indian government.

According to a recent research by cybersecurity software provider Norton Lifelock, over 59 percent of Indian adults had been victims of cybercrime in the last year.

“Cybercriminals have not been deterred despite a year of restrictions and lockdowns. “In the last 12 months, more Indian adults have been victims of identity theft, and the majority are concerned about data privacy,” said Ritesh Chopra, director sales and field marketing, NortonLifeLock, India & SAARC Countries.