After she overheard his talk, the soon-to-be father was left ‘catching flies’ at an Aldi customer’s gesture.

After overhearing his talk in the Aldi queue, a father-to-be was floored by an Aldi customer’s gesture.

Sam Kelly, who lives in Litherland with his partner Claire Louise, was at the store working and chatting with his cousin who was in line.

After a five-year attempt to conceive, the 32-year-cousin old’s inquired about Sam and Claire’s current IVF therapy.

Sam claimed that the customer returned the next day with a gift for Claire, leaving him “catching flies.”

“I was at work one day, and my cousin was in the queue, and she inquired how the IVF was going,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“The next day, a late customer showed up.

“She purchased Claire a moon stone and added, ‘I hope you don’t mind, I heard your story.’

“According to legend, the moon stone balances a woman’s hormones, allowing her to remain calm.

She overheard a bit of the IVF story and said, “I was only catching flies since she doesn’t know me and she definitely doesn’t know Claire.”

Claire sobbed in the aisle when I told her she was pregnant.

Sam and Claire, who have been together for eight years, have been through an extensive IVF process.

The couple has tried for five years to conceive and has gone through four rounds of IVF.

When they began IVF treatment again in January, Sam decided to publish their story on his own Facebook page, and they have been inundated with well wishes since then.

“We’ve been swamped with gifts, texts, cards, phone calls, notes, and knocks on the door,” he continued.

“We’ve been bombarded, and the word ‘thank you’ has lost its meaning since I’ve said it so many times.

“At night, Claire and I sit down and say’such and such’ has messaged, and there’s another knock on the door, and something else is in the mail.’

“We had to change our teapot into a vase at one point because we were getting so many flowers.

“We’ve made an effort to thank everyone who has helped us.”

