After she ‘humiliated’ him over debt, a man murders his cousin and her three minor children.

After the woman “humiliated” him for not repaying the money he had borrowed from her, a 35-year-old man in India murdered his cousin and her three minor children.

On July 21, Santhosh Rathore, 35, and his two buddies, Veeru Valmiki and Anshul Rathore, from Agra, a city in Uttar Pradesh’s northern state, allegedly murdered Rekha and her children. Santhosh and Veeru have been apprehended by the police, while Anshul remains at large, according to The Times of India.

Santhosh admitted to the police that he had borrowed $2,690 (INR 200,000) from Rekha two years ago and was unable to repay her. Santhosh acknowledged to conspiring with his pals to exact revenge on Rekha, who allegedly ridiculed him in public over the debt, during a police interview.

On July 21, the suspects arrived at the victim’s home and parked their vehicle away from the residence. They then injected a sedative into the victims’ tea before slicing their throats with a knife and scissors, according to senior police officer Naveen Aurora.

The suspects ransacked the house for four hours after murdering the woman and her children. Before escaping, they allegedly grabbed cash, jewelry, a laptop, a tablet, and a cellphone. According to another investigating officer, Subash Pandey, Santhosh was aware that Rekha had roughly $5,380 (INR 400,000) in her house and planned to steal the money after killing her.

When Rekha’s neighbors reported the dead to the police, the officers assumed it was a case of robbery because the house had been ransacked, according to India Today.

According to a Times Now News story, the authorities used electronic evidence and security video to track down the offenders.

