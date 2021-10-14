After she feared for her life, a man was barred from going near his ex permanently.

When Stephen Melbourne, 31, of Southwood Road, Aigburth, used drugs and alcohol, his ex-partner Laura Graylish characterized him as “unhinged, angry, and unpredictable.” “..

On seven instances, he has violated a restraining order.

The 31-year-old began calling his ex-partner Laura Graylish on July 10 this year, threatening to burn down the house of a man she had connected on Facebook, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

The prosecutor, Chris Taylor, told the court: “She ignored the most of the calls, but she did answer once in a while and told him to “f… off.” The calls ceased overnight but resumed the next morning, with one caller describing them as occurring “nearly every minute.”

The mother-of-two yelled at him once more and threatened to denounce him to the cops.

“He told her he was going to hand himself in,” Mr Taylor said, “but he did not hand himself in.”

Melbourne’s home in Downside, Widnes, was visited by police after they noticed movement through a window. They walked in because the door was unlocked and found him in bed pretending to be asleep when he didn’t answer it.

When questioned, he stated that he had a new girlfriend who received a call from social services informing her of the restraining order, and that he believed Laura was to blame.

He claimed that he and Laura had been together for roughly seven years before the relationship ended. He verified that he was aware of the December 15, 2016 restraining order.

“I feel he is fixated on me and will not go away,” his victim claimed in an impact statement. He has assaulted me physically… My mental health appears to have deteriorated.

“I feel like I’ll never be able to go on.” It’s as if I’m owed money by a man with whom I’m not even dating.” “The only time I am able to sleep, breathe, and feel safe is when he is in prison,” she added, describing how her children had witnessed his brutality. Melbourne, who appeared through video link, admitted to violating the restraining order on two counts.

