After she FaceTimes him having sex with another man, a man beats his wife.

According to police documents, a 34-year-old Maryland man assaulted his wife last week after she FaceTimed him while having sex with another guy inside a car in Pennsylvania.

William Atkinson asked a friend to bring him to a Best Western hotel parking lot in Somerset on Tuesday so he could face his 32-year-old wife and her sex partner, both of whom were not named in the report.

The Smoking Gun said that Atkinson’s wife and her male companion had been “egging [Atkinson] on” during the FaceTime sessions, citing an affidavit of probable cause.

When Atkinson arrived at the parking lot, he allegedly attacked his wife’s partner, who fled the scene shortly after. According to authorities, Atkinson then allegedly struck and kicked his wife, to whom he had been married for three years.

An unidentified individual contacted 911 to report shots being fired at the scene, and police were alerted.

According to the police report, responding officers discovered Atkinson’s wife bleeding profusely from her face, nose, and mouth, as well as extensive bruising and marks all over her face. She was also reported as “struggling to breathe and pleading for aid.”

Atkinson admitted to dragging his wife to the grass behind a car and “striking her in the face with an open hand and hitting her,” according to police. According to the affidavit, Atkinson stated he never hit her with a closed hand or kicked her.

In a sworn statement, the 911 caller said that Atkinson was “actively kicking” his wife in the face. Atkinson’s shoes were also confiscated, one of which was coated with blood.

Despite the woman being “in a condition of intense anxiety and distress” and talking in a “difficult” manner as she pointed at her husband when cops questioned what had happened to her face, police were able to determine that Atkinson had assaulted his wife.

Except for Atkinson’s wife, who was “very inebriated” and “not in her right mind” due to the severity of her injuries, authorities gathered testimonies from all involved parties and witnesses. She was detained and transferred to a hospital, where she received medical treatment.

Along with a stun gun, knife, and 9mm gun, Atkinson’s shoes were confiscated as evidence. Atkinson’s wife allegedly owned the stun gun and knife, while the pistol was discovered in the van he rode in.

Despite the 911 caller reported bullets being fired, police found no magazine or rounds in the seized gun. A look for. Brief News from Washington Newsday.