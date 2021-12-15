After she dubbed him ‘Time’s Tax Freeloader,’ Elon Musk refers to Elizabeth Warren as ‘Senator Karen.’

Elon Musk, the billionaire inventor of Tesla, slammed Massachusetts Democrat Elizabeth Warren on Twitter, calling her a “Karen” after she accused him of “freeloading” by not paying his fair amount of taxes.

Musk and Warren got into a Twitter argument on Tuesday, a day after Warren shared a story about Musk being voted Time magazine’s Person of the Year. Warren stated on Twitter that the “The “rigged tax code” should be modified “such that the Person of the Year pays taxes instead of relying on others.” “You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend’s enraged mother would scream at everyone for no apparent reason — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 14 December 2021 The world’s wealthiest person retaliated against the senator by posting a Fox News opinion piece from 2019 in which she was called a “fake” for spreading “lies about being Native American” in order to “benefit from affirmative action or other favorable programs.” “Stop projecting!” Musk wrote in the caption of his video. “You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend’s enraged mother would yell at everyone for no reason,” Musk continued minutes later in a tweet. Senator Karen, please don’t call the manager on me. “Karen” has become disparaging slang for a certain type of entitled white woman who complains a lot in recent years. The word is occasionally applied to a woman who incorrectly criticizes others for what they consider to be a violation of rules or regulations.

Senator Warren’s office was contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

On Monday, Warren also retweeted a message from Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat from Washington, who said it was “‘TIME’ for Elon Musk to pay his fair share of taxes.” “I have a plan for that,” the senator replied. Warren, Jayapal, and Pennsylvania Representative Brendan Boyle presented the Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act earlier this year, which would levy a 2% yearly tax on households with a net worth of more than $50 million and a 3% annual tax on households with a net worth of more than $1 billion.

Musk was chosen by Time because of his divisive reputation. This is a condensed version of the information.