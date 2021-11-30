After she ‘didn’t recognize herself,’ a woman loses half her body weight.

Following a dramatic wake-up call, a woman lost half her body weight.

Sophie Higginbottom, 30, of Ellesmere Port, weighed 17 stone 11.5 pounds at her heaviest and admitted that her weight was “holding her back.”

After dealing with her weight since she was a child, the 30-year-old shed a stunning 8st 11.5lbs and slimmed down to 9st thanks to Slimming World.

She was selected Slimming World’s Woman of the Year 2021 as a result of her tremendous weight loss.

She stated, ” “I did well in university and knew I wanted to pursue a career in psychology. Traineeships, on the other hand, were extremely competitive, and I lacked the confidence to even apply for them.

“Since I was a youngster, I’d struggled with my weight and couldn’t manage to get it under control. I used to shun cameras and despise having my picture taken; it had gotten to the point where I couldn’t recognize myself.

“I turned to eating for comfort even more after my niece, Lily, was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in August 2019.

“Thankfully, Lily recovered well, so we decided as a family to run a charity 5K to raise money for Alder Hey Hospital, where she was treated.”

Sophie remembered the time she received a wake-up call that forced her to change her way of life: “I quickly realized how out of shape I had become; I could barely finish the route and was approximately a half-hour behind the rest of the group. That’s when I realized I needed to do something about my weight.” Sophie initially kept her membership in the Ellesmere Port Slimming World group, which is led by Consultant Lynsey Blackshaw, a secret from everyone save her partner.

“I was genuinely terrified to come into the group on my alone that night,” she admitted. I’d like to express my gratitude to “I figured I’d be the biggest person there and would most likely fail, which is why I didn’t inform my family and friends I was coming.

“That was the most difficult phase of the whole experience because I was surrounded by love, support, and encouragement from that point forward.”

