After she confronts him about his affair, a man allegedly forces his wife to drink acid.

A woman in India is in critical condition after her husband and sister-in-law allegedly forced her to swallow acid for confronting the man about having an extramarital affair.

The event occurred on June 28 in Gwalior, a city in the northern Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, when the 25-year-old woman discovered her husband was having an affair, according to The Times of India.

When challenged by his wife, the man allegedly viciously battered her and made her swallow acid.

A neighbor admitted the woman to a local hospital. Her condition worsened, so she was transported to a larger hospital in India’s capital, New Delhi, on Monday for treatment.

Following the event, members of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), a government agency tasked with investigating concerns concerning women’s safety and security, met with the woman and her doctors.

“She is in a severe state, and her internal organs have been completely burned and injured, according to the physicians. The food pipe, stomach, and intestines of the woman have all been burned and are visible. She is no longer able to drink or eat anything. According to India Today, DCW Chief Swati Maliwal remarked, “She is also vomiting blood extremely frequently.”

According to the investigation, the victim’s mother submitted a police report on July 3, but no action was done against the accused.

“Her physicians are not optimistic about her recovery because she is in such horrible shape. According to the site, Maliwal added, “It’s a disgrace that the Madhya Pradesh police handled such a severe case with such insensitivity.”

She went on to claim that she had written to Madhya Pradesh’s Chief Minister, “asking him to arrest the perpetrators and take action against the police officers.”

At the moment, a DCW team is aiding the woman at the hospital. However, it was unclear whether the accused had been arrested in connection with the incident.

After learning of his plans to marry someone else, a woman in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh killed her boyfriend by throwing acid on him earlier this year.

The accused was arrested and charged with murder and causing severe bodily harm with the use of acid.