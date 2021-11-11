After she accused him of harassment, the coach fatally shoots the female wrestler and her brother.

Her coach shot and killed a 20-year-old wrestler and her brother inside a wrestling academy after she accused him of harassment. The culprit, who also shot the mother of the victims, is still on the loose.

According to The Indian Express, the terrible occurrence occurred in the Indian state of Haryana on Wednesday afternoon. Nisha Dahiya and her 18-year-old brother Suraj Dahiya were the two victims. For the previous three years, the suspect had been training Nisha.

Pawan Kumar, the accused, allegedly owned a wrestling academy in Sonepat, according to police. He was allegedly helped in the crime by his wife and two other males.

According to the victims’ mother, Dhanpati Dahiya, her daughter had complained about Pawan misbehaving with her on multiple occasions.

Nisha warned Pawan multiple times, according to Dhanpati, to stop bothering her. “Despite my repeated attempts to persuade him to change his ways, he refused. My daughter had gone to the academy for training this morning, as was her norm, and then returned home. In the afternoon, she returned to the academy. Then we got a call from Pawan, who claimed Nisha was sick and that we should take her home “Dhanpati stated.

Dhanpati stated that she and her kid left right away for the academy. Pawan, his wife, and two other assistants were running towards Nisha near the main gate when they arrived.

“Pawan had tormented Nisha and threatened to kill her and her family, she informed me. Pawan suddenly pulled out a gun and shot my daughter many times. She slumped near the gate after receiving bullet wounds. My son and I took out running in opposite directions. I was grabbed by the accused and shot. They pursued my son as he ran toward the village. I watched them fire several bullets at him, one of which hit him and killed him instantly “In her statement, Dhanpati added.

The accused and his assistants allegedly removed the CCTV pictures at the academy before leaving the premises, according to the victims’ family.

Police have announced that they are on the lookout for the suspect. “Pawan, the coach, and some of his aides appear to be the primary suspects. A group of enraged locals set fire to the academy after the incident “According to The Indian Express, a top police official said.