After shattering a window, crooks steal ‘Bengal tigers’ from a restaurant.

Two males stormed into an Indian restaurant and stole two ornamental tigers, according to CCTV evidence released by the establishment.

The break-in occurred in the early hours of August 20 at the Chennai restaurant on Warrington Road on the outskirts of Warrington.

A man seemed to reach in through a window and take an ornament, according to CCTV stills shared online by the eatery. Two ornamental tigers were stolen, according to the proprietors, although the culprits are not believed to have entered the restaurant.

Concrete blocks damaged two of the restaurant’s bay windows.

“A quick announcement for all our beautiful clients, family, and friends,” Chennai said in an online statement.

“Unfortunately, our restaurant was broken into at 2 a.m. last night.

“Concrete blocks were smashed through our two front bay windows, and a couple of items were stolen from the window sills. (Tigers of the Bengal)

“Fortunately, the burglars did not enter the restaurant directly, but there was significant damage, and the windows were restored the next morning.

“We’d appreciate it if you could spread this, and we’re asking all of our wonderful customers and neighbors to contact us if they have any information that could lead to the arrest of these scumbags.

“In total, there were two of them, and they may try to sell these silver ornaments locally.”

“At 8.15 a.m. on Friday 20 August, officers were alerted to reports of a burglary at an Indian Restaurant on Warrington Road, Warrington,” a spokesperson for Cheshire Police said. Two unidentified individuals are suspected of breaking into the building and stealing a number of ornaments by smashing a number of windows with concrete blocks.

“On Friday, August 20th, about 2 a.m., an incident occurred.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101 and quote the incident number IML 1065242. Information can also be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.cheshire.police.uk/tua.”