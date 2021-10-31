After sharing his regrets about not getting the vaccine, a 41-year-old father dies of COVID stroke.

A Utah man who died of a COVID-19-related stroke expressed regret for not getting vaccinated, and his family is now urging others to do so.

Cory Horton, 41, died on October 10 “after suffering a stroke caused by COVID-19 problems,” according to his obituary. Horton developed a blood clot while sick with COVID, according to local station KSL, which caused the stroke. Doctors performed an emergency operation but were unable to complete it.

Randi Huston, Cory’s sister, said, “Unfortunately, it just kept leaking.” “We’ve discovered that this is a common occurrence among COVID patients, which is frustrating for medical practitioners. It’s simply taking folks who are too young.” Huston stated that her brother wished he had been inoculated.

According to KSL, Huston added, “If he could have changed things and done things differently, he would have,” and “he communicated it to us when he was in the hospital.” “He would want anybody who can to take the necessary safeguards to avoid this happening to them.” Meghan Murri, a critical care director at Lone Peak Hospital in Draper, Utah, told KSL that she’s seen a lot of COVID patients with strokes.

“I’ve seen people in the hospital who are really ill with COVID get stroke symptoms, and I’ve also seen people who have recovered from COVID in the community and come in with stroke symptoms,” Murri added. “I’ve seen it a couple of times in some younger people in their 30s and 40s.” Horton has four children and was a father and grandfather. He was a “self-taught auto-mechanic, and craftsman,” according to his obituary, who went on to build his own roofing firm.

“Cory has always encouraged and supported his children’s extracurricular hobbies and endeavors, allowing them to be themselves. Cory was the perfect example of this because he was so true to himself “According to his obituary,

“While being his goofy self, he was full of life and made things entertaining. Looking back now, it’s clear that Cory crammed a lifetime of memories for his family to cherish into the time he had “It was also included.

54.6 percent of Utah people are completely immunized, according to official data. This is a condensed version of the information.