After sexual harassment allegations, Bill O’Reilly cancels his accuser’s appearance on “The View.”

On ABC’s “The View,” Bill O’Reilly was able to put a stop to a scheduled interview with one of his accusers.

Andrea Mackris’ appearance on ABC’s midday show on Wednesday has been canceled after Bill O’Reilly’s legal team obtained a temporary restraining order to prevent her from talking on sexual harassment charges she made more than a decade ago.

In 2004, Mackris, who worked for Fox News at the time, consented to a $9 million settlement that included stipulations prohibiting her from publicizing the incident’s facts.

After a producer from “The View” called O’Reilly’s lawyer Frederic Newman to ask for a comment about Mackris’ charges, O’Reilly’s legal team rushed to seek the TRO in a New York court.

To the Daily Beast, Mackris recently spoke out about the Fox News star. She told the publication that she believed she had “no choice” but to accept to the settlement and sign a non-disclosure agreement because she felt she had “no choice.”

According to O’Reilly’s legal team, her most recent comments were in violation of the agreement.

On Tuesday, O’Reilly’s lawyer, Stephen Silverberg, submitted a petition stating that “an immediate injunction must be obtained because [Mackris] plans to materially break her legal responsibilities tomorrow, live on national television.”

O’Reilly’s legal team stated in court records that Mackris’ “statements thus far have already resulted in considerable harm that cannot be undone.” Furthermore, she has demonstrated a clear determination to exacerbate that harm to the greatest extent possible, and to do so as soon as feasible.”

The restraining order was approved by a judge the same day. On July 26, a hearing will be held in response to the TRO issued against Mackris.