After severe winds, Storm Arwen left a path of destruction across Merseyside.

On Saturday, November 27, the Met Office issued an amber weather warning for Merseyside, which was in effect from 12 a.m. until 9 a.m.

Forecasters warned that flying debris was expected to be present in the area, posing a risk of injury or death.

Trees, temporary constructions, and buildings were damaged across Merseyside, including roof tiles blown off.

The Chester line, Liverpool Central to Southport, and the Hunts Cross Line were all impacted on Merseyrail this morning.

According to the Met Office, several highways and bridges are likely to close, and power outages are probable, potentially affecting other services such as mobile phone coverage.

Large waves and beach detritus pushed into coastal roads, seafronts, and buildings were expected to cause injuries and put lives in danger.

Merseyside was devastated by a trail of destruction overnight as big trees fell down, bricks crumbled from houses, and chimneys came crashing down.

Huge trees toppled down on Kirklake Road in Formby, obstructing the road and narrowly missing residences.

A large tree crashed over the water in Hoylake on Valentia Traffic, pulling up the pavement and blocking the road.

A West Kirby resident also took images of a massive tree that had fallen on top of a car.

The residents stated the individuals inside the car managed to get out, but it is unknown if they were harmed. Firefighters were on the site.

A chimney toppled from a property in Old Swan on Hankinson Street, leaving bricks encircling a car parked outside.

A police spokesperson for Merseyside confirmed that a cordon was in place outside the Vincent Hotel on Lord Street in Southport.

This was owing to fears that an 80-foot pine tree would tumble down.

Merseyside Police’s force incident manager said a tree surgeon was on his way.

“Today: Early rain, sleet, and snow over eastern, southern, and central England gradually becoming confined to eastern,” a Met Office representative said.

