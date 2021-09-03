After ‘Several Complaints,’ an LGBTQ exhibit was removed from the State Capitol Building.

The decision to remove an exhibit on Kansas City’s LGBTQ heritage from the state Capitol building has been slammed by Missouri’s lone openly gay senator.

The removal of the display from the Missouri State Museum at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City enraged Sen. Greg Razer, a Kansas City Democrat.

“Making History: Kansas City and the Rise of Gay Rights,” an exhibit titled “Making History: Kansas City and the Rise of Gay Rights,” featured photographs and words depicting men and women in Kansas City fighting for LGBTQ rights in Missouri and across the country.

The exhibit, which was created by students at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, went up on August 27 and was supposed to stay in the Capitol until December, but it was taken down on Wednesday.

According to the St Louis Post-Dispatch, a representative for Republican Governor Mike Parson stated he was made aware of the display after “getting many concerns.”

According to the journal, Connie Patterson, a representative for the Capitol’s Department of Natural Resources, would not identify where the display had gone or under whose orders it had been removed.

On Tuesday, Uriah Stark, a legislative staffer for GOP state Rep. Mitch Boggs, shared photographs of the display on Facebook, questioning why a taxpayer-funded museum “is pushing the LGBT agenda in our state capitol.”

The poster said, “These are practically in-your-face banners that you can’t walk through the museum without seeing.”

Stark applauded elected officials after it was removed, writing on Facebook, “To God be the glory!” and “thank you everyone for standing for traditional family values!”

The post also identified lawmakers who, according to The Missouri Times, were not engaged in the dismantling of the sign.

Sen. Razer, on the other hand, expressed his dissatisfaction with the decision by tweeting that he was “very unhappy and outraged.”

The exhibit “is in no way provocative or controversial,” he told The Missouri Times, adding that “the tale depicted in that exhibit is the reason I am able to be a senator today.”

He claimed that certain lawmakers are “actively seeking to undermine Missouri’s history and my community’s heritage.” It offends me on a personal level.”

The display was removed, according to the governor’s office, since required processes were not followed.

It is run by the Department of Natural Resources, which is in charge of the Division of State Parks.