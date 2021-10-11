After seven years on the run, one of Liverpool’s and the UK’s most wanted men has been apprehended.

Mark Quinn, who has been on the run since 2014, was apprehended in Maastricht on Friday as part of a collaborative investigation including the National Crime Agency, Scottish police, and local cops.

Quinn was originally named as a wanted man in Scotland in 2014 in connection with a cocaine plot.

His photograph was painted on the side of a van and drove throughout Spain’s Costa del Sol in 2019 as part of a big push to apprehend people believed to be overseas.

Quinn, 57, of Stockbridge Village, has worked with some of the biggest names in British boxing and has spent years working with young boxers at a grassroots level on Merseyside.

According to authorities, the Merseyside man would now face extradition proceedings to the United Kingdom.

According to a spokesperson for the NCA, “In the Netherlands, a man on the National Crime Agency’s’most wanted’ list was apprehended.

“The NCA’s worldwide network, Dutch police, and Police Scotland collaborated to apprehend 57-year-old Mark Francis Quinn in Maastricht (8 October).

“He is wanted for narcotics offenses allegedly committed in Scotland between 2013 and 2014, and extradition proceedings have been initiated against him.

“Quinn is the 87th suspect apprehended as part of Operation Captura, the FBI’s most wanted program, which is undertaken in partnership with Crimestoppers.”

“This operation has once again proved that the NCA can stretch beyond the UK’s borders to track down and apprehend wanted fugitives,” said NCA deputy director Matt Horne.

“It should serve as a warning to those on our most wanted list who have yet to be apprehended.” They can never relax because we have a global reach, we never give up, and we never give up.” “I am grateful for the cooperation of our law enforcement colleagues, especially the National Crime Agency, in detaining the individual who is wanted in Scotland for drugs offences,” Assistant Chief Constable Pat Campbell said. Extradition proceedings will now be initiated, and a report will be filed to the Procurator Fiscal.”