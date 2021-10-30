After seven years in kennels, the rescue center ‘never anticipated’ where Jack Russell would end up.

One dog stayed at a Liverpool rescue center for seven years before finding a new home.

Ruby, a Jack Russell Terrier, lived at Freshfields Animal Rescue Centre for the most of her life before being adopted in 2019.

Ruby appears to be happy and calm in photos provided by the dog’s owner, but this wasn’t always the case.

The center’s staff explained: “Vikki, one of our fantastic volunteers, recently paid a visit to Ruby and was met by a very happy, smiling youngster.

“We would never have anticipated this for Ruby a few years ago; her complex temperament may have led to her being put to sleep, but not at Freshfields; we never gave up on her.”

Ruby first arrived at the shelter in 2011, and the staff assumed that the lovely canine would be rehomed soon.

Regrettably, they have admitted that they could not have been more wrong.

Ruby was adopted after a while, but she was returned to the center a year later because she was exhibiting “some of the most complicated behavioural challenges we have ever faced,” according to the staff at the time.

According to a representative for the center, “Ruby didn’t seem to process information in the same way that other canines did. She would appear polite and enjoy the attention, but would subsequently defend herself vehemently.

“She couldn’t stand it if anyone touched her if she wasn’t feeling well, so going to the vet was a tremendous ordeal for her. Ruby was a tenacious young lady.” Over time, a small group of volunteers developed an understanding of Ruby and her actions.

She took them on special walks and trips, allowing them to see the sweet girl she could be, but they knew her chances of rehoming were minimal.

When Ursula called the center and expressed an interest in Ruby, her luck changed.

Ursula was a Terrier enthusiast, and despite just losing a rescue of the same breed with identical challenges to Ruby, she was ready for her next adventure.

Ursula began driving over an hour three times a week to see Ruby, and she was unfazed when Ruby did not show up. “The summary has come to an end.”