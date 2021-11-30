After setting an overdose record in 2020, New York City is opening safe sites for narcotics use.

According to the Associated Press, New York City is planning to provide safe areas for people to use drugs in the hopes of reducing overdoses after the city set a new record last year.

Existing syringe exchange programs were expanded to include supervised injection venues. According to City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi, the sites were open on Tuesday.

He claims that the facilities will “bring individuals in from the streets, enhancing the lives of everyone concerned.”

After the city’s record number of overdoses last year, advocates say the facilities save lives by providing a safe location for drug users to use while being monitored for signs of overdose.

More than 2,060 overdoses were reported in New York City in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It’s the greatest number of overdoses reported since the state began keeping track in 2000.

Drugs are not sold at the supervised injection sites, thus users must bring their own supplies. People will be stationed at the site to look for symptoms of overdose and deliver medication if necessary.

Currently, federal law prohibits the operation of establishments that provide as a venue for persons to use narcotics.

Last month, the United States Supreme Court declined to hear a Philadelphia group’s appeal of a federal appeals court’s decision to close a safe injection site, which had been denied by a divided federal appeals court. Federal prosecutors in Philadelphia had filed a lawsuit to block it, citing a 1980s legislation aimed at closing down crack-cocaine-related businesses.

The US Justice Department refused to comment on New York City’s plan on Tuesday.

The facilities, according to Chokshi, would also provide people with referrals to drug treatment and other assistance.

“I’m proud to show communities around the country that a better strategy is feasible after decades of failure,” Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, said in a statement.

Opponents, on the other hand, consider the sites as a moral blunder that effectively encourages people to injure themselves.

Overdose prevention clinics, sometimes known as supervised injection sites, have been considered in New York and other cities and states in the United States for years. In Canada, Australia, and Europe, they already exist.

For some years, a few unofficial facilities have operated in the city, providing drug users with a safe environment to use their drugs.

