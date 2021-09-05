After serving six weeks in prison for stealing a £10,000 Covid grant, a man was released.

After serving only six weeks in prison for stealing a £10,000 emergency Covid business grant, a man has been released.

Izzldenein Yousif defrauded Liverpool City Council by fraudulently stating he was entitled to financial assistance for his Fairfield car wash.

He failed to clarify that Izzy Bizzy Hand Car Wash on Prescot Road had closed three years prior and that he had departed the location in 2019.

When the council called to tell Yousif about the fraud, he lied and said he’d already spent the money, then hung up, subsequently spending the money on a cab.

When Judge Anil Murray sentenced Yousif to six months in prison in July, he stated his statements had “an impact on society” and that a “deterrent sentence must follow.”

The fraudster, however, appealed the sentence, and his lawyer, Callum Ross, persuaded top judges at the Court of Appeal to release him this week.

The government had previously provided the Liverpool region just under £108 million in small business grants “to help support them during the economic slump,” according to a prior hearing at Liverpool Crown Court.

Businesses must have been in operation as of March 11, 2020, and have received small business rate reduction to be eligible for the incentives.

On July 30, 2020, Yousif emailed the council to complain that he hadn’t gotten a grant for his vehicle wash, despite the fact that he was entitled to one.

This was not the case because he had departed the premises at the end of 2018, and a new renter had moved in by February 2019.

On August 6, a council officer emailed Yousif, reminding him that he needed to submit a formal application if he wanted a grant.

Yousif received £10,000 the next day after submitting a signed form, which was paid into his account on August 12.

On August 25, the council’s fraud and compliance division received a report about Yousif’s scam from a member of the public.

Letters addressed to Yousif were also received by the proprietor of the firm that is presently located in the unit.

In early October, a council officer called Yousif, who abruptly ended the call after the fraudster indicated he had spent the money.

Police were lead to the abandoned house after conducting an investigation. “The summary has come to an end.”