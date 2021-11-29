After serving a two-year prison sentence, a man who lived with his partner’s corpse for weeks is released.

After serving two years in prison for dumping his girlfriend’s body in a dumpster, a 35-year-old Australian man has been released. He spent three weeks with her deteriorating body before disposing of it.

In October 2018, Jason Cooper pled guilty to interfering with a corpse and fraud in connection with the death of his partner, Shae Francis. The couple was living together until she died unexpectedly, according to the Brisbane Times. Her body was never discovered.

Cooper was apprehended in June of this year. Despite having been condemned for his crimes, he was released on Friday after serving 896 days in prison.

Cooper and Francis were found to be alcoholics by an Australian court. The man claimed he found Francis dead when he awoke one morning. Before he disposed of the body, he kept it in their flat for “approximately three weeks.”

Cooper told police that he had meant to cover the body in a sleeping bag and bury it on a beach as Francis had requested, but he became alarmed when he saw a police cruiser. After that, he dumped her body in a dumpster. He returned to the bin a few hours later to retrieve her body, but it was vanished.

Cooper’s neighbors contacted the cops to report a “bad odor” coming from his room, but authorities discovered nothing.

He lied to Francis’ family several times, claiming that the woman was still alive. Before he was arrested in 2019, he continued to use her bank card, amassing a total of $6,409 in purchases. Authorities examined a Queensland dump site in March 2020 after Francis’ confession, but his corpse was not recovered.

Initially, the defendant was charged with manslaughter, but the accusations were later dismissed. After he pleaded guilty, the prosecution opted to pursue the two accusations of tampering with a body and fraud.

Cooper was diagnosed with schizophrenia and put on anti-psychotic medication, according to the court. Francis had a history of alcoholism, which contributed to her death.

Cooper’s alcoholism should be taken into account while sentencing him, according to the judge, because he was not acting in a rational manner. “Having a dead person in your room for three weeks is unusual. To put it bluntly, the entire circumstance is profoundly odd “he stated