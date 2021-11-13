After serving 24 years in prison, a North Carolina man has been pardoned and is eligible for $750K in compensation.

On Friday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper pardoned Dontae Sharpe, a man who spent 24 years in jail for a crime he didn’t commit, allowing him to seek for restitution of up to $750,000.

“Mr. Sharpe and others who have been wrongfully convicted deserve to have that injustice fully and publicly addressed,” Cooper said in a statement announcing the pardon following a thorough investigation.

Sharp was sentenced to life in prison at the age of 19 for the first-degree murder of George Radcliffe, 33, in 1995, according to The Associated Press. He was suspected of killing Radcliffe during a cocaine deal a year prior.

Sharpe’s case hinged on the testimony of a 15-year-old girl who said she witnessed Sharpe murder Radcliffe. She later retracted her statement, claiming she was not there at the incident. She later claimed that her claims were made up and based on what she was told by investigators.

Sharpe maintained his innocence and said in a 2019 interview that his religion and conviction that he was innocent prompted his denials to offers of a reduced sentence in exchange for a guilty plea.

Sharpe said he was taken aback when his lawyer informed him of his pardon on Friday. He also expressed gratitude to people who took to the streets and staged vigils in his honor.

"I'm still kind of in a cloud," Sharpe admitted. "When dealing with humans, things might go either way, yes or no. I had no idea what to anticipate. I was hoping for a reprieve."

Sharpe’s repeated attempts for a new trial were fruitless until a former state medical examiner testified that the state’s theory of the shooting was not medically or scientifically plausible. Following then, a court ordered that more evidence be heard. Sharpe was freed from prison in August 2019 after the prosecution said that a retrial would not be pursued.

Sharpe's release had long been a priority for the NAACP, who lobbied Cooper to grant a pardon of innocence. In recent months, racial justice organizations have urged the governor to grant Sharpe the clemency he needs to file a claim for wrongful conviction compensation. They sat in vigils.