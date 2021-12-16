After sending a selfie with drugs, an EncroChat dealer was apprehended.

After publishing an image of himself carrying a cannabis reefer [cigarette]on his Encro smartphone, Ashur Rasamuel Thomas was identified by his fingerprints.

The 38-year-old, of Osborne Road, Birkenhead, Wirral, was later apprehended as part of Merseyside Police’s reaction to Investigation Venetic, an international operation targeting offenders who attempted to elude detection by using a mobile encryption service known as Encrochat.

A man was chased through Asda and assaulted in the aisles with a wheel wrench.

Thomas used a variety of aliases while committing his crimes, including ‘Wordybike,’ ‘Pretty,’ and ‘Ash,’ according to detectives.

He was “found to play a significant role in the commercial production of multiple amounts of cocaine,” according to Merseyside Police.

Thomas pleaded guilty to distributing 6kg of cocaine at an earlier court hearing and was sentenced to 10 years and 6 months in jail for conspiracy to distribute Class A and Class B drugs yesterday (15 December).

“This is a really positive result,” Detective Inspector Mike Dalton said of the sentencing, “and as you can see from the Operation Venetic convictions over the last few weeks, we are making tremendous progress by exposing criminals who are operating under the radar and bringing them to justice.”

“Our operation affects not only major organized crime on the top end of the spectrum, but also street level drug dealings and county lines operations.”

“In the end, individuals in our communities see a positive improvement in their community, making it a safer place to live.”

“I believe this sends a strong message to criminals that crime does not pay – we will continue to pursue offenders with zeal.”

Anyone with information should contact Merseyside Police on Twitter at @MerPolCC or Crimestoppers UK on 0800 555 111 anonymously.