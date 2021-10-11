After selling out online, Aldi’s £40 clothes drier is heading to SpecialBuys this week.

Aldi customers lauded a top-selling clothes drier that is “exactly the same” as popular brand Minky “but half the price.”

As part of Aldi’s SpecialBuys this week, the best-selling heated clothes drier will be back in stock.

Aldi is well-known among shoppers for its low-cost, wide-ranging selection of groceries, household staples, knockoffs of high-end or luxury items, and more, with its SpecialBuys getting a lot of attention.

Aldi’s much-loved SpecialBuys are normally released every Thursday and Sunday in the middle aisle of the budget-friendly grocer.

The bi-weekly roundup includes everything from home goods and exercise equipment to baby items, hot tubs, and more.

Aldi’s folding heated airer is returning this week, just in time for the winter months when temperatures drop and outside washing lines become obsolete.

Aldi’s 230W Heated Airer, which costs £39.99 and has 20 heated bars, comes with a cover that traps the hot air, making it more efficient while also allowing it to be stored fast.

Shoppers who want to get their hands on the dryer should act quickly because, like all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone.

On Aldi’s website, the product has received over 400 reviews.

As one shopper put it: “Excellent price/quality ratio. My tumble dryer had broken, so I bought this as a temporary fix. I don’t think I’ll ever go back to using a tumble dryer now that I’ve discovered this.” “Brilliant value for money, dries clothing swiftly and efficiently,” commented another.

“Great airer, exactly the same as Minky but half the price, and I would strongly suggest,” said a third.

From October 10 to October 14, the tiny airer will be available online and in stores.