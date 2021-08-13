After selling four properties for nearly $5 million, an ex-Ohio utility executive’s assets have been frozen.

According to the Associated Press, a judge in Columbus has ordered the freezing of $8 million in assets of Ohio’s former top utility regulator in response to a motion filed by the state attorney general in a case against Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp.

Attorney General David Yost wanted to add the regulator, Sam Randazzo, and two FirstEnergy officials who were fired to the complaint in a request filed last week.

Yost was seeking the forfeiture of $4.3 million paid to Randazzo by the corporation in January 2019 as insurance for Randazzo’s position as head of the Ohio Public Utilities Commission.

According to the motion, Randazzo, who is the subject of an FBI investigation, transferred a $500,000 property to his son and sold four properties valued a total of $4.8 million. Following a meeting with Yost’s office on Thursday, Ohio Judge Chris Brown froze the $8 million in assets.

“Randazzo is taking steps to make it more difficult to hold him financially liable for accepting bribes,” Yost said in a statement on Friday. “As the federal investigation continues, we must ensure that his assets are recoverable when the time comes for him to pay.”

Randazzo was appointed by Republican Governor Mike DeWine as Ohio’s top utility regulator in February 2019 and took office two months later.

On Friday, a message was left with Randazzo’s attorney, Roger Sugarman, asking comment.

After FBI officials investigated Randazzo’s Columbus townhome and FirstEnergy initially announced the $4.3 million payment, Randazzo resigned his utilities commission job in November.

Randazzo assisted in the writing of a 2019 energy bill that is at the center of a $60 million bribery scam surreptitiously sponsored by FirstEnergy, according to the deferred prosecution deal.

To avoid prosecution on a criminal conspiracy accusation, FirstEnergy must pay $230 million in penalties and comply with a long list of reform-minded stipulations.

Randazzo also helped the firm address the “Ohio hole” after his appointment as commission chair, according to a statement of facts attached to the prosecution agreement and signed by FirstEnergy CEO and President Steven Strah.

