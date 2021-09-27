After seeing YouTube videos, a pregnant woman performs a DIY abortion using kitchen utensils.

A 24-year-old woman in India is accused of performing an abortion on herself at home using kitchen utensils and YouTube videos as a guide.

After being raped by her lover, the woman fell pregnant and had a self-induced abortion in the seventh month of her pregnancy.

According to The Times Of India, authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident that occurred in Maharashtra.

Sohail Khan, her partner, later buried the stillborn fetus. After the victim filed a police report, he was charged with rape on Thursday.

In her complaint, the lady, whose identity has been suppressed, claimed Khan had been forcing himself on her since 2016. She claimed he had raped her at least 50 times by poisoning her beverages throughout that time.

Khan, however, declined to marry the woman when she became pregnant because he was already married and had a son. He then began pressuring the victim to abort the child.

Khan then emailed the woman a couple of YouTube videos to assist her in performing a self-induced abortion. He also showed her how to separate herself from the infant. According to his instructions, the woman put her life in danger by cutting the cord with whatever she could find at home, including kitchen utensils.

The fetus was then buried at a local burial cemetery by Khan. When the incident occurred, the girl’s family was not present. They found out about it a few days later and decided to report it to the police.

Following the discovery of the incident, the police sent in a forensic team from a neighboring government hospital to assist in exhuming the fetus’ remains, according to DNA.

“We tried to exhume the fetus’ remains for DNA testing, but it couldn’t be found,” says the researcher. A top police official told The Times Of India that the search is still ongoing.

Further inquiry found that the accused had previously been married twice. “The victim’s family believed Khan had abandoned her false promises because he was already a family man with a child,” the official said.

A horrifying example was recently reported in India, in which a private clinic allegedly performed an abortion on a 17-week pregnant woman without her knowledge or consent. The fetus was also flushed down an unused toilet by hospital employees. The clinic allegedly committed the deed after collecting money from the woman’s husband, according to the authorities. The. Brief News from Washington Newsday.