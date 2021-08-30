After seeing what a group of lads are wearing, a man tells the bartender to contact the cops.

A bartender was caught aback when a man urged him to call the cops after noticing what a bunch of patrons were wearing in the tavern.

On Sunday, August 29, Justin Quine, who works as a manager at On Point cocktail bar on Victoria Street, was approached by a man who begged him to call the police while he was working at the club.

When the man was asked why, he was told that a group of four males in the pub “looked chavvy” and that he needed to “get them out and contact the cops.”

“No, I just don’t like the way they are dressed,” the man said after being asked a third time if there was a specific basis for his feelings.

“So last night a group of men, mid 20s, came into the bar and inquired if there was any door staff on and if they were ok to wear their trainers,” Justin wrote on social media.

“We replied we don’t have a dress code and people can dress as they like, then seconds after a guy walks up to us in the bar and says, “Call the cops now.” We asked why, and he said, “Those four guys look chavvy, and you need to get them out and call the cops.”

“We questioned him if he had any cause for calling the cops, and he answered, “No, I just don’t like the way they are dressed.”

Justin was taken aback by the remark, claiming that the club had “never had any trouble.”

“As a venue, we are absolutely inclusive to ALL!” he continued. We have workers on the floor at all times to ensure the safety of our customers, and we have never had a problem at On Point in the time we have been operating.

“The four lads came in for a drink like everyone else, spoke with some of our older clients, took photos with our Drag DJ, and had a great time,” says the bartender.

“They were kind to the workers and entirely unconcerned about the guy who insisted on it.”

