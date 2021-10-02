After seeing the comfy Halloween homeware selection at Asda, George declares that he wants it everything.

Customers at George at Asda are raving about a new ‘cozy’ selection of autumnal and Halloween homeware.

Thousands of people liked the look that the supermarket published on its George at Asda Instagram account, which featured some of its Halloween home collection.

A ‘cute’ fox mug and £8 ‘hello pumpkin’ cushion, both available at George at Asda online and instore, were included in the photo.

George @ Asda captioned the photo, which was captured by Instagram account fairytalecollars, “Cosy season has definitely come and we’re not mad about it.” NOW is the time to shop our Halloween home collection at @fairytalecollars.

The post received over 10,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments, with many individuals tagging their friends to share their joy.

“How cute,” Meoxox_ exclaimed.

“I want it all,” Staceybeckett01 said.

“We need to go to Asda,” Nicolelouisehoops stated.

The compliments didn’t stop there.

“The bedding omg,” commented Abbby walker.

“Too far?” Jennimcguire x asked, tagging a buddy. Nope”.

“How cosy is this picture?” said dandan lindsey.