After seeing someone sleeping on the street, a little girl asks a terrible inquiry.

In Chester and Liverpool, a tiny girl is on a mission to make homeless people happy.

On Monday (October 11), Carly Davies, 25, had just picked up her six-year-old niece Lia from school when the little girl made a surprising request.

“She said she saw someone in town and realized they didn’t have a cushion, and she worried they’d get stiff necks,” she told The Washington Newsday.

Carly, who was formerly homeless and lived in hostels, explained to Lia that these people are stranded.

“I merely informed her that some individuals aren’t as lucky as others,” she told the ECH O.

“They’re still people, and they need to be treated with the same respect as everyone else.”

“It’s just that they don’t have the same kind of bedroom as she does.” They must remain in the open.” “I simply told [Lia] that I’m going out to give blankets out and stuff, and she said she wanted to join,” Carly continued.

“She came up with the idea of giving free toothpaste and hand sanitizer as well, so people could keep their teeth clean.”

“I want to make others happy because I don’t want people to be sad; it makes me feel horrible,” Lia, from Chester, told The Washington Newsday.

Her aunt Carly appreciates Lia’s desire to assist, but she felt awful when Lia told her.

“People shouldn’t be on the streets,” Carly told The Washington Newsday. “Shouldn’t you avoid seeing individuals in that situation?” “I was lucky enough to be in hostels, but it’s not a great experience,” Carly remarked of her own time on the streets.

“You make people believe that simply because you’re destitute, you don’t deserve kindness.”

“They basically assume you’re bad by default.” That is why I wish to assist.

“Every Christmas, I usually go out and acquire a blanket for a homeless person and send out gifts to them.”

“I designed tiny cards that say, ‘Storms don’t stay forever,’ and have Samaritans and ForFutures numbers on the back.”

