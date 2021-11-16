After seeing Paddy with another lady, Christine McGuinness was ‘heartbroken.’

Christine McGuinness has said that her husband Paddy was “heartbroken” after he was caught with another lady.

According to Mirror Online, the former Miss Liverpool spoke about the incident in an excerpt from her new book, Christine McGuinness: A Beautiful Nightmare.

When images of her husband on a night out in London surfaced in February 2018, the mother of three said she felt “physically nauseous.”

She stated, ” “I went to Instagram, where I’d been mentioned in a few postings. Then I saw them… photos and videos of my husband and another woman having a good time in London. And they were all over the place.

“My hubby, arm-in arm-in arm-in arm-in arm-in arm