After seeing money received in a gun sale was fake, a teen allegedly shot another at school.

After the victim realized money in a gun sale was false, a 15-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly shooting a 16-year-old boy at a Phoenix high school.

The 16-year-old arrived at Cesar Chavez High School on Monday with a handgun to sell to the 15-year-old.

The sale took place in a lavatory at the school. The older student recognized he was given phony money following the exchange, Phoenix Police Department spokesman Ann Justus said during a news conference Tuesday afternoon, according to The Arizona Republic.

The money, according to Justus, is a prop “that is employed in the manufacturing of motion pictures.”

The 16-year-old was allegedly shot by the younger student after arguing with him about the false money.

During the incident, police said there were witnesses in the restroom.

Justus said that about 3 p.m., Phoenix police received a call that the teen had been shot in the boy’s restroom.

“A poly-type gun, sometimes referred to as a ghost gun,” Justus remarked of the weapon sold. “They can be built, and parts can be ordered over the internet.” Because Cesar Chavez High School does not have metal detectors or school resource officers, investigators are wondering how the pistol got onto school grounds, according to Justus. Authorities are also unsure what the teen intended to do with the gun.

Justus added, “Anytime adolescents attempt to get, possess, or sell guns, it is something we need to look into.”

Endangerment, aggravated assault, and weapons offenses charges have been filed against the 15-year-old for bringing a weapon onto campus.

According to Statista, there were over 170 school shootings in 2021, up from 112 in 2020, when many schools were closed. According to USA Today, another school shooting occurred in Michigan on Tuesday, when a 15-year-old student opened fire at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, killing three classmates and injured several more.

The injured adolescent is still in the hospital, but police say he is expected to live and will face charges after being released, including firearm offenses.

The 15-year-old youngster ran away from the scene and was later apprehended near the school.

Multiple accusations, including endangerment and serious assault, have been filed against the youngster, according to police.

