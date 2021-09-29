After seeing herself in the River Island changing rooms, a woman feared the worst.

Daniella Bolton, 24, has eczema and has tried a number of lotions to relieve her itchy, inflamed skin, but discovered that the ones that worked didn’t persist.

After reading online about how UV radiation can benefit people with eczema, Daniella, then 18, slathered her skin in tan accelerator and used sunbeds twice a week for up to 12 minutes at a time.

In February 2017, while trying on items in River Island’s changing rooms, the sales administrator noticed a little mole on her back after two years of regular tanning sessions.

Daniella summoned her 65-year-old grandmother Linda Bolton, who had accompanied her on the shopping excursion, to examine the blemish. She then went to the doctor, who referred her to a dermatologist, who excised the mole for biopsy.

She learned a few weeks later that the mole was cancerous and that she had melanoma, a type of skin cancer that can spread.

Daniella quit using sunbeds after being terrified and left “questioning her entire existence.” She is now speaking out about her ordeal to warn others about the dangers of sunbeds.

“I was a sunbed addict,” Daniella, from Edinburgh, Lothian, admitted. I used to go at least twice a week, if not three times a week.

“I’d go on them for eight to twelve minutes at a time.

“When I first heard the word ‘melanoma,’ I became quite upset and began to question my entire existence. ‘Oh my god, am I going to die?’ I wondered. ‘What are your plans?’ I was very concerned.”

Daniella began using sunbeds after learning that UV radiation, which is used in phototherapy treatments, can help to alleviate skin inflammation.

The NHS, on the other hand, warns that UV rays can increase your risk of skin cancer, and that many sunbeds emit higher amounts of UV rays than the midday sun.

“I used to get pretty horrible eczema on my arms and legs,” Daniella explained. I’d tried every doctor’s ointment and lotion throughout the years.

“Nothing seemed to be working at all, and.”Summary ends.”