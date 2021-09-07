After seeing her son’s Tesco school shirt, his mother ‘panicked.’

It takes a lot of effort to get the kids ready for school.

Ensure that each child has everything they require, including uniforms, pencil boxes, shoes, backpacks, and PE equipment. It’s never-ending and frequently costly.

After only washing her son’s school shirt once, one Merseyside mother was astounded.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, purchased two white polo shirts from Tesco in Kew, Southport.

However, after washing one, she noted that it appeared to be somewhat different from the other.

“Same shirt, same packet; one wash at the proper temperature,” she commented on Facebook. Nothing else in the washing machine had shrunk! Seriously! “Way to go, Tesco.”

The woman went on to add that she washed the second one, paying close attention to the washing instructions, and it shrank much more than the first.

According to The Washington Newsday, she has subsequently received a refund from the supermarket behemoth.

“This occurred to me too, I was worried they’d put on a lot of weight or something,” one mother said.

“Same here!” responded the original poster. We’ve been saying for months that we can’t keep up with his rapid growth.”

Tesco was contacted for comment but had not answered by the time this article was published.